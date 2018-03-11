Agenus Inc (AGEN) Shares Sold by QVT Financial LP

QVT Financial LP trimmed its holdings in Agenus Inc (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,201,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 267,563 shares during the quarter. Agenus comprises about 0.6% of QVT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. QVT Financial LP’s holdings in Agenus were worth $9,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 258,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 511.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 74,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 941,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Agenus by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Karen Valentine sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $28,918.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,879 shares in the company, valued at $380,181.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,514 shares of company stock valued at $70,978. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

AGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Agenus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Agenus Inc (AGEN) opened at $5.75 on Friday. Agenus Inc has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.39.

Agenus Profile

Agenus Inc (Agenus) is an immuno-oncology (I-O) company. The Company focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body’s immune system to fight cancer. It is developing a I-O portfolio driven by platforms and programs, such as antibody discovery platforms, including Retrocyte Display, SECANT yeast display and phage display technologies designed to produce human antibodies; antibody candidate programs, including checkpoint modulator (CPM) programs; vaccine programs, including Prophage, AutoSynVax and PhosPhoSynVax, and saponin-based vaccine adjuvants, principally QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant (QS-21 Stimulon).

