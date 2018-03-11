aelf Price Down 32.4% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. aelf has a total market cap of $204.77 million and $7.61 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf token can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00008521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bibox, Gate.io and Binance. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00008671 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.21 or 0.00948892 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003160 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00014699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010417 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00040039 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00086832 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00173445 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is a multi-chain parallel computing network. ELF is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on aelf's ecosystem. Token holders are also able to vote on decisions related to the project's development and governance. “

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, Binance, Bibox, BCEX and Gate.io. It is not currently possible to buy aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

