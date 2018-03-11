Advisor Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR)

Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 214.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,781 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Iberiabank Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) opened at $166.35 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $134.80 and a 52 week high of $171.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2,620.00 and a P/E ratio of 9.15.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

