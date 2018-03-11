Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 246,391 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO)

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 246,391 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd makes up 0.8% of Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd were worth $58,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 1,602.3% during the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 2,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Oak Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 1,087.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 252,699 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (VWO) opened at $48.43 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd has a 12-month low of $38.12 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $72,630.00 and a PE ratio of -6.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/advisor-group-inc-purchases-246391-shares-of-vanguard-emerging-markets-stock-index-fd-vwo.html.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.