Advisor Group Inc. Grows Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 77,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Saturday, November 25th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.91.

In other news, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 5,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.19, for a total transaction of $399,521.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,308.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Dennis J. Hickey sold 5,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $396,587.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,221 shares in the company, valued at $28,999,849.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 463,082 shares of company stock valued at $32,983,130 over the last 90 days. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE CL) opened at $71.24 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $68.19 and a 52 week high of $77.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62,550.00, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,716.69% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.78%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company (Colgate) is a consumer products company. The Company operates in two product segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care product segment is operated through five geographic segments, which include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Africa/Eurasia.

