Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Lowered to “Buy” at Vetr

Vetr cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $13.62 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMD. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $11.40 to $10.40 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.88.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.65. The firm has a market cap of $11,340.00, a PE ratio of -13.93, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 2.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 67,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $912,917.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,543,240 shares of company stock worth $17,800,618. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 130,097 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 10,427 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,319 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.64% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc is a global semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in offering x86 microprocessors, as standalone devices or as incorporated into an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) and professional graphics, and server and embedded processors and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

