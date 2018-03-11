Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have $84.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Activision reported encouraging fourth-quarter 2017 results. The company's popularity is primarily driven by its well-known franchises, which will continue to fuel top-line growth. Increasing digital revenues, King Digital buyout and portfolio strength are the key drivers. The company’s attempts to become a broad-based media company are prudent in our view. Apart from launching a movie studio and consumer products division, the company is also strengthening its presence in the lucrative e-sports market. We note that the launch of Overwatch League is driving viewership, corporate sponsorships and media coverage for the company. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, hit driven and competitive nature of the video game industry begets caution.”

ATVI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Vetr lowered Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $62.29 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks set a $77.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp set a $83.00 target price on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.52.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI ) opened at $78.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59,140.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $47.80 and a one year high of $78.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Corti sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $6,149,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 129,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,053,792.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total value of $1,402,833.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,914.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,608,282 shares of company stock valued at $184,660,583 in the last ninety days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 69,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

