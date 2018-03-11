Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Given Media Sentiment Score of 0.31

Press coverage about Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) has been trending positive on Sunday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Acadia Realty Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.69165591369 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

AKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) opened at $24.99 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $2,104.26, a PE ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.08). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $66.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, insider Joseph Napolitano sold 14,626 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total transaction of $369,452.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,744 shares in the company, valued at $372,433.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties located in the United States. It operates through three segments: Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. Core Portfolio and Fund properties primarily consist of street and urban retail, and dense suburban shopping centers.

