Acacia Mining (ACA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $130.00

Acacia Mining PLC (LON:ACA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 130 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 133.70 ($1.85), with a volume of 1260000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 136.10 ($1.88).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Acacia Mining from GBX 225 ($3.11) to GBX 220 ($3.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Acacia Mining from GBX 190 ($2.63) to GBX 180 ($2.49) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.21) price objective on shares of Acacia Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.93) target price on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.14) target price on shares of Acacia Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 256.54 ($3.54).

The company has a market capitalization of $551.81 and a P/E ratio of -106.96.

Acacia Mining Company Profile

Acacia Mining plc is primarily engaged in the business of mining, processing and sale of gold. The Company has three operating mines located in Tanzania. The Company’s segments are North Mara gold mine, Bulyanhulu gold mine and Buzwagi gold mine. The North Mara gold deposits are situated in the Mara Musoma greenstone belt.

