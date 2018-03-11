ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.24.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE ANF) opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $1,518.67, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.56%.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Arthur C. Martinez sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $474,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Lorber David A acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/abercrombie-fitch-anf-rating-increased-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.