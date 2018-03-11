Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.24.
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE ANF) opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The company has a market cap of $1,518.67, a PE ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.56%.
In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Arthur C. Martinez sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $474,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANF. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Lorber David A acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.
Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
