Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) PT Set at $27.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ANF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Standpoint Research cut Abercrombie & Fitch from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Bank of America set a $9.00 price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.95 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.24.

Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,518.67, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.05. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $24.52.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 0.20%. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 8th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,333.56%.

In other news, Director Arthur C. Martinez sold 20,000 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $474,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $619,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $350,000. FrontFour Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $7,816,000. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 641,853 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 65,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $528,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

