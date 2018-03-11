Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.12.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABT. ValuEngine upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Leerink Swann restated a “market perform” rating and set a $68.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company.
In other news, insider Stephen R. Fussell sold 56,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $3,362,063.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,020,935.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks bought 40,037 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.67 per share, with a total value of $2,429,044.79. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,943,348 shares in the company, valued at $421,252,923.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,318 shares of company stock valued at $8,596,826. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111,066.84, a PE ratio of 244.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.52. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $42.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 430.79%.
Abbott Laboratories Company Profile
Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.
