983,105 Shares in NetEase Inc (NTES) Acquired by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 983,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,240,000. NetEase accounts for about 2.1% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 117.6% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NetEase Inc (NASDAQ NTES) opened at $312.53 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $253.20 and a 1 year high of $377.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41,285.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.68 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nomura raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $380.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $315.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.87.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.
