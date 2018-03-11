983,105 Shares in NetEase Inc (NTES) Acquired by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 983,105 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,240,000. NetEase accounts for about 2.1% of Viking Global Investors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NetEase by 117.6% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Mariner Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetEase in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. 50.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ NTES) opened at $312.53 on Friday. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $253.20 and a 1 year high of $377.64. The company has a market capitalization of $41,285.52, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

NetEase declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr cut NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.68 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Nomura raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $297.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank set a $380.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Barclays set a $315.00 price objective on NetEase and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “983,105 Shares in NetEase Inc (NTES) Acquired by Viking Global Investors LP” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/983105-shares-in-netease-inc-ntes-acquired-by-viking-global-investors-lp.html.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc (NetEase) is a technology company. The Company operates an interactive online community in China and is a provider of Chinese language content and services through its online games, Internet media, e-mail, e-commerce and other businesses. The Company operates through three segments: Online Game Services; Advertising Services, and E-mail, E-commerce and Others.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.