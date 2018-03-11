94,878 Shares in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) Purchased by Mangrove Partners

Mangrove Partners acquired a new position in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 94,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 79,553 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,561 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 9,272 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 229,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,377 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 63,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 107,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. 47.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.26 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered Teekay Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Teekay Tankers from $2.00 to $1.30 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Teekay Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.72.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. ( NYSE:TNK ) opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.80, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Teekay Tankers Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.29.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.10 million. Teekay Tankers had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 13.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. analysts forecast that Teekay Tankers Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Teekay Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -36.36%.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. is an international provider of marine transportation to the oil industries. The Company’s business is to own crude oil and product tankers. The Company has two segments: conventional tanker and ship-to-ship transfer. Its conventional tanker segment consists of the operation of all of its tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts.

