910,399 Shares in Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD) Purchased by Goldentree Asset Management LP

Goldentree Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 910,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,395,000. Nomad Foods comprises about 1.7% of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 72.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 58,386 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $18,213,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Nomad Foods by 28.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,252,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,022 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the third quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Nomad Foods during the second quarter worth about $1,773,000. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOMD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nomad Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Nomad Foods to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited ( NYSE:NOMD ) opened at $16.74 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $17.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,912.71, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/910399-shares-in-nomad-foods-limited-nomd-purchased-by-goldentree-asset-management-lp.html.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The companys frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.