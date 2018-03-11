80,945 Shares in Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Acquired by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,317,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,147,000 after buying an additional 1,810,629 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,126,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,619,000 after buying an additional 1,557,929 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,573,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,109,000 after buying an additional 1,326,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,336,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,899,000 after buying an additional 1,067,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $44,901,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE XEL) opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,050.00, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 62.61%.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price objective on Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

