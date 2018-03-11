7,800 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Acquired by Ellington Management Group LLC

Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,800 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,357.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,763 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,145,000 after buying an additional 709,663 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $1,519,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,122 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $83,526,000 after purchasing an additional 26,050 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 171,902 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,362,000 after purchasing an additional 34,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ashburton Jersey Ltd now owns 17,034 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,940 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) opened at $171.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $192.93. The stock has a market cap of $29,880.00, a PE ratio of 144.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas development company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.18%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $252,855.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,397.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $207,195.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,125.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,418 shares of company stock worth $4,993,105. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

PXD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho set a $190.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. KeyCorp set a $180.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.40.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company explores for, develops and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and gas within the United States, with operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

