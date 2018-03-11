768,470 Shares in Instructure Inc (INST) Acquired by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 768,470 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,436,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Instructure by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,619,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,403,000 after purchasing an additional 220,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Instructure by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 85,498 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Instructure by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,182,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Instructure by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 590,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,559,000 after purchasing an additional 290,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Instructure by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,276,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Instructure Inc (INST) opened at $44.95 on Friday. Instructure Inc has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $46.50.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 31.37% and a negative return on equity of 827.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Instructure Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Matthew Kaminer sold 5,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,498 shares in the company, valued at $809,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mitch Macfarlane sold 5,445 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $201,846.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,872,998.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,866 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

INST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Instructure in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Instructure in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Instructure

Instructure, Inc provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies across the world. The Company operates in the cloud-based learning management systems segment. The Company builds its learning management applications, Canvas for the education market and Bridge for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences.

