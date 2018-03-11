6,012 Shares in Allegion PLC (ALLE) Purchased by MANA Advisors LLC

MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALLE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,764,000 after purchasing an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Allegion by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion in the fourth quarter worth about $9,841,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.83.

Allegion PLC ( ALLE ) opened at $87.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8,301.08, a P/E ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. Allegion PLC has a 1 year low of $73.77 and a 1 year high of $89.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $623.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. Allegion had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 126.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.46%.

In related news, insider Douglas P. Ranck sold 10,480 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $887,027.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris E. Muhlenkamp sold 3,944 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $340,485.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,513,105.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,394 shares of company stock worth $1,916,121. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Public Limited Company is a provider of security products and solutions. The Company offers a portfolio of mechanical and electronic security products across a range of brands. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA), and Asia Pacific. Its products include door closers and controls; door and door frames (steel); electronic security products; electronic and biometric access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks and key systems; time, attendance and workforce productivity systems, and other accessories.

