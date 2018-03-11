41,000 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Purchased by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 204.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) opened at $127.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $80.50 and a one year high of $127.50. The firm has a market cap of $92,028.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of 749.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.25.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. salesforce.com had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Vetr upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on salesforce.com to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.77.

In other salesforce.com news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $30,705.55. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,641,024.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig Conway sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $27,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,451.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 288,337 shares of company stock worth $31,729,390. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About salesforce.com

Salesforce.com, Inc is a provider of enterprise software, delivered through the cloud, with a focus on customer relationship management (CRM). The Company focuses on cloud, mobile, social, Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence technologies. The Company’s service offerings are configured and integrated with other platforms and enterprise applications.

