3,333 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY) Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 17,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $151.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

In related news, VP Michael Mason sold 36,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $4,835,274.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,859.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Laurie Keating sold 6,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $757,378.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,178.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) opened at $133.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $46.90 and a one year high of $147.63. The firm has a market cap of $13,284.44, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.59 and a beta of 2.67.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 545.95% and a negative return on equity of 41.08%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of ribonucleic acid (RNA) interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The Company is focused on the use of its N-acetylgalactosamine (GalNAc)-conjugate platform for delivery of small interfering RNAs (siRNAs).

