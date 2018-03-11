$29.55 Million in Sales Expected for Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kornit Digital Ltd (NASDAQ:KRNT) to post sales of $29.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.50 million and the highest is $29.60 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $27.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $29.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.50 million to $156.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $190.22 million per share, with estimates ranging from $180.00 million to $197.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Kornit Digital had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $29.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.51 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRNT. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Kornit Digital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup raised Kornit Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kornit Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Kornit Digital by 1,540.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Kornit Digital by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kornit Digital (KRNT) traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.15. The stock had a trading volume of 127,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,566. Kornit Digital has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $23.15. The firm has a market cap of $477.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of -282.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.25.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs and markets digital printing solutions for the global printed textile industry. The Company’s solutions include its digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software and value added services. Its customers include custom decorators, online businesses, brand owners and contract printers.

