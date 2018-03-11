$28.23 Million in Sales Expected for FibroGen Inc (FGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) will announce sales of $28.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FibroGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.40 million to $29.00 million. FibroGen reported sales of $26.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full year sales of $28.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $127.00 million to $225.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $358.32 million per share, with estimates ranging from $281.00 million to $464.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FibroGen.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FGEN. ValuEngine raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. TheStreet raised FibroGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN ) opened at $55.45 on Friday. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.70.

In other FibroGen news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $807,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,060,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,730,483.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 22,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $1,276,953.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 411,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,929,696.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 445,088 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,182. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,479,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the fourth quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of FibroGen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the period. 60.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a science-based biopharmaceutical company discovering and developing a pipeline of first- in-class therapeutics. The Company is focused on fibrosis and hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology and clinical development to advance innovative medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

