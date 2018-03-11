2,340 Shares in iShares Dow Jones US Industrial (IYJ) Acquired by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Industrial (BATS:IYJ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,729 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial by 17,389.7% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after acquiring an additional 25,215 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Industrial (BATS IYJ) opened at $153.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,220.00 and a P/E ratio of 31.75. iShares Dow Jones US Industrial has a 52-week low of $123.05 and a 52-week high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

