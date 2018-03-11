23,005 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx (IJS) Purchased by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx (NYSEARCA:IJS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 23,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx comprises about 3.1% of Kendall Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 20,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx during the fourth quarter worth about $3,540,000.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx (NYSEARCA:IJS) opened at $156.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5,300.00 and a PE ratio of 28.25. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx has a twelve month low of $132.50 and a twelve month high of $160.55.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

