22,937 Shares in Thor Industries, Inc. (THO) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,937 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THO. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 84.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thor Industries to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.90.

Thor Industries, Inc. ( THO ) opened at $126.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6,690.00, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.26. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.96 and a 1-year high of $161.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc manufactures a range of recreational vehicles (RVs) in the United States and sells those vehicles primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company’s segments include towable recreational vehicles, which consists of the operations of Airstream, Inc (Airstream) (towable); Heartland Recreational Vehicles, LLC (Heartland) (including Bison Coach, LLC (Bison), Cruiser RV, LLC (CRV) and DRV, LLC (DRV)); Jayco, Corp.

