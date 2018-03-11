18,551 Shares in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (HAWK) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HAWK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 18,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackhawk Network by 60.3% in the third quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 58,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,175 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackhawk Network by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 105,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Blackhawk Network by 103.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,430 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackhawk Network in the third quarter worth $1,608,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blackhawk Network by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,751,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,322 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc (NASDAQ HAWK) opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $423.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.70 million. Blackhawk Network had a negative net margin of 6.98% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. equities research analysts forecast that Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAWK. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackhawk Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Blackhawk Network in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Group cut shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Blackhawk Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.25 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackhawk Network has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Blackhawk Network Company Profile

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers.

