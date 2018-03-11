15,125 Shares in Navistar International Corp (NAV) Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Navistar International Corp (NYSE:NAV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Navistar International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Navistar International by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Navistar International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Navistar International in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Navistar International Corp (NYSE NAV) opened at $37.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.85. The firm has a market cap of $3,676.09, a PE ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.67. Navistar International Corp has a 1 year low of $22.89 and a 1 year high of $47.73.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $49.00 price target on shares of Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Gabelli raised shares of Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $50.00 target price on shares of Navistar International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Navistar International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navistar International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.
Navistar International Company Profile
Navistar International Corporation is a holding company whose principal operating entities are Navistar, Inc and Navistar Financial Corporation (NFC). The Company’s segments include Truck, Parts, Global Operations (collectively, Manufacturing operations) and Financial Services, which consists of NFC and its foreign finance operations (collectively, Financial Services operations).
