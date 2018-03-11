12,429 Shares in Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDTI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian C. White sold 23,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $792,098.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 131,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,463,248. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Shepard sold 22,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $682,201.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,194.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 116,823 shares of company stock worth $3,647,842. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Integrated Device Technology Inc ( NASDAQ IDTI ) opened at $32.80 on Friday. Integrated Device Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $34.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,340.69, a PE ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Integrated Device Technology had a positive return on equity of 20.26% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $217.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Integrated Device Technology’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Integrated Device Technology Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IDTI shares. ValuEngine raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Integrated Device Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Integrated Device Technology Company Profile

Integrated Device Technology, Inc develops system-level solutions that optimize its customers’ applications. The Company operates through two segments: the Communications, and the Computing, Consumer and Industrial. It offers products in radio frequency (RF), timing, wireless power transfer, serial switching, interfaces and sensing solutions.

