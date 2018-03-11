121,910 Shares in FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) Purchased by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth about $316,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 242.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 387,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 274,143 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,275 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 87,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 610,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE FNF) opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The firm has a market cap of $10,598.83, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.84.

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.46%.

FNF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays set a $46.00 price target on shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

FNF Group of Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc (FNF) is a holding company. FNF, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance, mortgage services and diversified services. FNF operates in four segments: Fidelity National Title Group, Remy, Restaurant Group and Corporate and Other. The Fidelity National Title Group segment consists of the operations of FNF’s title insurance underwriters and related businesses.

