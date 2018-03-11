11,000 Shares in Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (HBB) Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co (NYSE:HBB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hamilton Beach Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co ( HBB ) opened at $24.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Co has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $41.00.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is a holding company for two separate businesses: consumer, commercial and specialty small appliances and specialty retail. The Company is a designer, marketer, and distributor of branded small electric household and specialty housewares appliances as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels.

