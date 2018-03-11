$1.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Time Warner Inc (TWX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Time Warner’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.89. Time Warner posted earnings per share of $1.66 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Time Warner will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $8.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.50 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Time Warner.

Time Warner (NYSE:TWX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The media conglomerate reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Time Warner had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TWX. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Time Warner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Time Warner in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Pivotal Research raised Time Warner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Time Warner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Time Warner in a report on Friday, November 17th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.15.

In related news, insider Olaf Olafsson sold 23,450 shares of Time Warner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $2,111,203.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah C. Wright sold 4,019 shares of Time Warner stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $376,218.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,600,953.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock worth $2,878,069 in the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Time Warner by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,517,104 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,163,450,000 after acquiring an additional 564,977 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Time Warner by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,882,043 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,269,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,787 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Time Warner by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,053,982 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $828,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398,928 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Time Warner by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,137,119 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $742,723,000 after acquiring an additional 260,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its stake in Time Warner by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 6,878,075 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock valued at $629,137,000 after acquiring an additional 112,430 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Time Warner (TWX) traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,099,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,328,797. The firm has a market capitalization of $74,288.70, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Time Warner has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $103.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

About Time Warner

Time Warner Inc is a media and entertainment company. The Company operates through three segments: Turner, which consists of cable networks and digital media properties; Home Box Office, which consists of premium pay television and over the top (OTT) services and premium pay, basic tier television and OTT services internationally, and Warner Bros., which consists of television, feature film, home video, and videogame production and distribution.

