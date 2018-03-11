$1.05 EPS Expected for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the highest is $1.16. Fidelity National Information Servcs posted earnings per share of $0.86 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will report full-year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.13 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fidelity National Information Servcs.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Sunday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.47.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs (FIS) traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $100.77. 1,693,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $33,370.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 12-month low of $78.89 and a 12-month high of $103.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 72.50%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Stephan A. James sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $341,532.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,475.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank R. Martire sold 116,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.12, for a total transaction of $11,505,254.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 118,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,770,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,000,007 shares of company stock valued at $97,704,699. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $201,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the third quarter worth $203,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (FIS) is a financial services technology company. The Company operates through three segments: Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Corporate and Other. The IFS segment is focused on serving the North American regional and community bank and savings institutions market for transaction and account processing, payment solutions, channel solutions, digital channels, risk and compliance solutions, and services.

