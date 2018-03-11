$0.89 EPS Expected for DST Systems, Inc. (DST) This Quarter

Analysts expect that DST Systems, Inc. (NYSE:DST) will announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DST Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.94. DST Systems reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DST Systems will report full year earnings of $4.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover DST Systems.

DST Systems (NYSE:DST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. DST Systems had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $552.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on DST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DST Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of DST Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DST Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of DST Systems in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DST Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

In other news, VP Jonathan J. Boehm sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $1,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,518 shares in the company, valued at $4,870,911. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought 798 shares of company stock worth $59,833 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of DST Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,087,000 after purchasing an additional 27,605 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of DST Systems by 15.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,365,000 after purchasing an additional 103,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DST Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $603,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DST Systems (NYSE:DST) traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.68. 713,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,000. DST Systems has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $84.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5,040.00, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.54.

About DST Systems

DST Systems, Inc (DST) is a provider of technology-based information processing and servicing solutions. The Company offers its solutions through data management, business processing and customer communications solutions to clients within the asset management, brokerage, retirement and healthcare markets.

