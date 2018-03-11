$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. HollyFrontier reported earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $4.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on HFC shares. Cowen lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Bank of America lowered HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Howard Weil lowered HollyFrontier from a “focus list” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.40.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 5,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $242,878.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,464,160.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James M. Stump sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $1,536,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,087.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,149 shares of company stock worth $3,315,478. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Garrison Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.52. The company has a market cap of $8,250.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. HollyFrontier has a 1-year low of $23.46 and a 1-year high of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation is an independent petroleum refiner. The Company produces various light products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. It segments include Refining and Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations of the Company’s El Dorado, Kansas (the El Dorado Refinery); refinery facilities located in Tulsa, Oklahoma (collectively, the Tulsa Refineries); a refinery in Artesia, New Mexico that is operated in conjunction with crude oil distillation and vacuum distillation and other facilities situated 65 miles away in Lovington, New Mexico (collectively, the Navajo Refinery); refinery located in Cheyenne, Wyoming (the Cheyenne Refinery); a refinery in Woods Cross, Utah (the Woods Cross Refinery), and HollyFrontier Asphalt Company (HFC Asphalt).

