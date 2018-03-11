$0.20 EPS Expected for Fogo De Chao Inc (FOGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fogo De Chao Inc (NASDAQ:FOGO) to announce $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Fogo De Chao’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Fogo De Chao reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fogo De Chao will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fogo De Chao.

Several research firms have issued reports on FOGO. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fogo De Chao from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fogo De Chao from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Fogo De Chao in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fogo De Chao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fogo De Chao from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOGO. CAS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fogo De Chao during the fourth quarter worth about $13,408,000. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fogo De Chao by 26.7% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 950,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Fogo De Chao by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 642,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 98,194 shares in the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its holdings in Fogo De Chao by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 552,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,403,000 after purchasing an additional 76,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fogo De Chao by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 18,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fogo De Chao (NASDAQ FOGO) traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.60. 401,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,685. The stock has a market cap of $440.75 and a P/E ratio of 22.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fogo De Chao has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05.

Fogo De Chao Company Profile

Fogo de Chao, Inc is a United States-based holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates upscale Brazilian churrascaria steakhouses under the brand of Fogo de Chao. The Company owns 100% of Brasa (Purchaser) Inc (Brasa Purchaser), which owns 100% of Brasa (Holdings) Inc (Brasa Holdings).

