Zilla Trading Down 52.3% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded down 52.3% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001410 BTC on exchanges. Zilla has a total market cap of $4.89 million and approximately $796,780.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla’s launch date was November 6th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,266,692 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

