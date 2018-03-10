ZCoin (XZC) Price Tops $41.17

ZCoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One ZCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $41.17 or 0.00455694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, Bitcoin Indonesia, LiteBit.eu and CoinExchange. ZCoin has a market capitalization of $176.11 million and $989,591.00 worth of ZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZCoin has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,106.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.76 or 0.07844920 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,023.48 or 0.11328400 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.75 or 0.02022710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.99 or 0.03021610 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00236638 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00123732 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00908600 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.19 or 0.03311570 BTC.

ZCoin Profile

ZCoin (XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. ZCoin’s total supply is 4,277,510 coins. ZCoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for ZCoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZCoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using ZK-Snarks. Zero-Knowledge proofs allows one to show ownership of a Zcoin coin without having to reveal which coin one owns. Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that costed the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonimity features of Zcoin. “

ZCoin Coin Trading

ZCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, Bitcoin Indonesia, CoinExchange, Bittrex, TDAX, BX Thailand, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Binance. It is not currently possible to purchase ZCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

