Zagg (ZAGG) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $16.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the stock’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zagg’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Zagg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zagg in a report on Saturday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zagg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Zagg and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Zagg in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zagg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.17.

Shares of Zagg (ZAGG) opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $352.49, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. Zagg has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zagg (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.15 million. Zagg had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. analysts forecast that Zagg will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zagg by 18.2% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zagg in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zagg Company Profile

ZAGG Inc (ZAGG) designs, produces and distributes professional product solutions for mobile devices, including screen protection (glass and film), keyboards for tablet computers and mobile devices, keyboard cases, earbuds, mobile power solutions, cables, and cases under the ZAGG and InvisibleShield brands.

