Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Wesco Aircraft (WAIR) to “Buy”

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage presently has a $11.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. distributes and provides supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. It offers inventory of aerospace parts, including hardware, bearings, tools, electronic components and machined parts. The Company’s services range from traditional distribution to the management of supplier relationships, quality assurance, kitting, just-in-time delivery and point-of-use inventory management. Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Valencia, California. “

Get Wesco Aircraft alerts:

WAIR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Wesco Aircraft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Longbow Research started coverage on Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Wesco Aircraft in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.30.

Shares of Wesco Aircraft ( WAIR ) traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 633,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,078. Wesco Aircraft has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $975.23, a PE ratio of -3.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Wesco Aircraft (NYSE:WAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Wesco Aircraft had a negative net margin of 17.26% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Wesco Aircraft will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Declan O. Grant purchased 7,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.94 per share, for a total transaction of $49,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,074.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Makaira Partners Llc acquired 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.74 per share, with a total value of $85,652.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 900,780 shares of company stock worth $7,931,478. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAIR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,665,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $56,721,000 after purchasing an additional 856,046 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the fourth quarter worth about $5,554,000. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 5,211,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,564,000 after purchasing an additional 544,557 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wesco Aircraft by 5.4% during the third quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 10,173,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,634,000 after purchasing an additional 523,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Wesco Aircraft during the fourth quarter worth about $3,338,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-wesco-aircraft-wair-to-buy.html.

About Wesco Aircraft

Wesco Aircraft Holdings, Inc is a distributor and provider of supply chain management services to the global aerospace industry. The Company operates through two segments: North America and Rest of World. As of September 30, 2016, the Company supplied over 565,000 active stock-keeping units (SKUs), including C-class hardware, chemicals, electronic components, bearings, tools and machined parts.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wesco Aircraft (WAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wesco Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesco Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.