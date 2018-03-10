Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Halliburton (HAL) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have $52.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Halliburton’s shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil & Gas Field Services industry over the past 6 months (up +12.5% vs. -1.5%). This price performance is backed by phenomenal earnings surprise history, with HAL having surpassed expectations in all the trailing 14 quarters. The world’s No. 2 oilfield-services provider's consistently strong numbers could be attributed to improved utilization and pricing gains in North America. Of late, HAL has also been aided by margin expansion at its drilling and evaluation product lines, while the international market continues to improve. In fact, Halliburton has used the challenges prevailing in the industry to its advantage, mainly by offering low cost solutions that aids producers in churning out more by investing less. Consequently, we think Halliburton offers upside potential from current levels and label it as an attractive investment.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HAL. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Group set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.09.

Shares of Halliburton ( HAL ) opened at $46.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40,254.60, a PE ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.22. Halliburton has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $57.86.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.85%.

In other news, VP Anne L. Beaty sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $64,117.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,208.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Mckeon sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $78,824.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,612 shares in the company, valued at $911,801.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 125,922 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,509. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 88,924 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,746 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 77,160 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 62,455 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

