Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) to Strong-Buy

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a $32.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The Company’s core operating areas are the DJ Basin in Colorado and the Cotton Valley formation in southern Arkansas. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BCEI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Bonanza Creek Energy ( NYSE:BCEI ) opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $560.84 and a P/E ratio of -0.06. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $40.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEI. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $688,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 88,178 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $304,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 1,196.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 305,716 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 282,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 925.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 14,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) to Strong-Buy” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/zacks-investment-research-upgrades-bonanza-creek-energy-bcei-to-strong-buy.html.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc (Bonanza Creek) is an independent energy company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of onshore oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The Company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are concentrated primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas.

