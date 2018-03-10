Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nanometrics (NANO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Nanometrics is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, such as data storage components and discrete including high-brightness LEDs and power management components. It’s automated and integrated metrology systems measure critical dimensions, device structures, overlay registration, topography and various thin film properties, including film thickness as well as optical, electrical and material properties. The company’s process control solutions are deployed throughout the fabrication process, from front-end-of-line substrate manufacturing, to high-volume production of semiconductors and other devices, to advanced wafer-scale packaging applications. Nanometrics’ systems enable advanced process control for device manufacturers, providing improved device yield at reduced manufacturing cycle time, supporting the accelerated product life cycles in the semiconductor market. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NANO. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Nanometrics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nanometrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Nanometrics ( NASDAQ:NANO ) traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $29.37. 269,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,731. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.39, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.52. Nanometrics has a one year low of $22.08 and a one year high of $32.42.

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. Nanometrics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Nanometrics will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nanometrics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nanometrics news, Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $555,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 332,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,222,055.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $89,191.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 738,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,762,099.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,088 shares of company stock worth $1,635,843. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NANO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 893,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,256,000 after buying an additional 268,636 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 161.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 368,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after buying an additional 227,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,229,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,486,000 after buying an additional 95,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 4.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,442,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,540,000 after buying an additional 67,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nanometrics by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 108,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 60,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated is a provider of process control metrology and inspection systems used primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, including sensors, optoelectronic devices, high-brightness (HB) light emitting diodes (LEDs), discretes and data storages components.

