Zacks Investment Research Lowers Invesco (IVZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Invesco have significantly underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. A strong balance sheet position, improving assets under management (AUM) and diverse product offerings are likely to continue supporting growth. With an aim to enhance its exchange-traded funds (ETF) operation, the company inked a deal to acquire the ETF business of Guggenheim Partners LLC. However, operating expenses are expected to rise in the quarter ahead, mainly due to inorganic growth strategy. Further, the company’s high-debt levels might adversely affect its profitability in the long run.”

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Invesco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Invesco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $47.00 target price on Invesco and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut Invesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.57.

Invesco ( NYSE IVZ ) opened at $34.52 on Tuesday. Invesco has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13,802.28, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Invesco had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

In related news, Director Sarah Beshar purchased 2,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.32 per share, for a total transaction of $98,960.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,837 shares in the company, valued at $294,448.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Carome sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $834,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Miles Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. (Invesco) is an independent investment management company. The Company provides a range of investment capabilities and outcomes, which are delivered through a set of investment vehicles, to help clients achieve their investment objectives. It has a presence in the retail and institutional markets within the investment management industry in North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific.

