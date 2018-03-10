Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ebix (EBIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ebix, Inc. is a leading international supplier of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. Ebix provides a series of application software products for the insurance industry ranging from carrier systems, agency systems and exchanges to custom software development for all entities involved in the insurance and financial services industries. Ebix strives to work collaboratively with clients to develop innovative technology strategies and solutions that address specific business challenges. Ebix combines the newest technologies with its capabilities in consulting, systems design and integration, IT and business process outsourcing, applications software, and Web and application hosting to meet the individual needs of organizations. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti upped their price target on Ebix from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ebix in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ebix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ebix currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of Ebix ( NASDAQ EBIX ) opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2,650.00, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.67. Ebix has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $87.50.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.33 million. Ebix had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 27.65%. sell-side analysts expect that Ebix will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Ebix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.71%.

In related news, EVP Leon Royden Thomas D’apice sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $271,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,971 shares in the company, valued at $4,954,553.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ebix by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ebix by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ebix by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ebix by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ebix by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Ebix Company Profile

Ebix, Inc (Ebix) is a supplier of software and e-commerce solutions to the insurance industry. Ebix provides application software products for the insurance industry, including carrier systems, agency systems and exchanges, as well as custom software development. Ebix conducts its operations through four channels, which include Exchanges, Carrier Systems, Broker Systems and Risk Compliance Solutions (RCS).

