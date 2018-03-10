Zacks Investment Research Lowers argenx SE – American Depositary Shares (ARGX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx SE – American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of argenx SE – American Depositary Shares in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on argenx SE – American Depositary Shares to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on argenx SE – American Depositary Shares from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.25.

Shares of argenx SE – American Depositary Shares ( ARGX ) opened at $78.60 on Wednesday. argenx SE – American Depositary Shares has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $87.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of argenx SE – American Depositary Shares by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 121,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of argenx SE – American Depositary Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of argenx SE – American Depositary Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,812,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE – American Depositary Shares Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The companys lead clinical stage product candidates include ARGX-113, a product in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis and immune thrombocytopenia; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hematological cancers, such as T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

