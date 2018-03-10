Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “In the past one year, Ericsson’s shares have underperformed the industry’s average return. Ericsson also has a dreadful earnings history – with huge, consecutive earnings misses over the trailing four quarters. The company is struggling amid challenging market conditions and all-pervasive demand weakness. Soft mobile broadband market and shrinking network sales are hurting revenues badly. Ericsson’s revenues and margins in the Networks and Media segment continue to take a grave beating on account of persistent low investments in mobile broadband in certain markets and lower LTE investments in Mainland China. Escalating restructuring expenses and spectrum crunch may hurt profits, going forward. However, the company has detected signs of improvement and increased stability in product roadmaps and projects. The company plans to invest in R&D to fortify Networks business and intends to stabilize IT & Cloud roadmaps.”

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ERIC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price objective (down from $6.50) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.91.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson ( NASDAQ ERIC ) opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $7.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.18). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson had a negative return on equity of 11.30% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $57.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter valued at $46,707,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 62,864 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 19.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 35,279 shares during the period. Folketrygdfondet lifted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson by 23.7% during the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 10,432,504 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson during the third quarter valued at $1,823,000. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/10/zacks-investment-research-downgrades-telefonaktiebolaget-lm-ericsson-eric-to-sell.html.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson) provides infrastructure, services and software to the telecommunication industry and other sectors. The Company’s segments include Networks, IT & Cloud and Media. The Networks segment consists of two business units: Network Products and Network Services. The overall focus is on evolving and managing access networks, including the development of hardware and software for radio access and transport networks.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (ERIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.