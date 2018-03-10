Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FleetCor Technologies (FLT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FleetCor is a leading independent global provider of fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, lodging and transportation management services, stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services to businesses, retailers, commercial fleets, major oil companies, petroleum marketers and government entities in countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand. They also provide a suite of fleet related and workforce payment solution products, including mobile telematics services, fleet maintenance management and employee benefit and transportation related payments. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FLT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $225.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $194.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $194.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $209.21.

FleetCor Technologies ( NYSE FLT ) opened at $209.40 on Tuesday. FleetCor Technologies has a 12 month low of $121.52 and a 12 month high of $213.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $18,547.32, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.09. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,729 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,701,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,344,000 after acquiring an additional 404,670 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 598,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,661,000 after acquiring an additional 337,073 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 381,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,083,000 after acquiring an additional 301,558 shares during the period. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 423,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,519,000 after acquiring an additional 162,464 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities.

