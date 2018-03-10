Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) to Hold

Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is the bank holding company for First Citizens National Bank. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citizens Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Citizens Financial Services ( OTCBB CZFS ) opened at $62.60 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Services has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.57, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of -0.15.

About Citizens Financial Services

Citizens Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank (the Bank). The Company is engaged in the ownership and management of the Bank and the Bank’s insurance agency subsidiary, First Citizens Insurance Agency, Inc It operates through community banking segment. The Bank is engaged in a range of banking activities and services for individual, business, governmental and institutional customers.

