Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Allstate (ALL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Allstate’s earnings per share of $2.09 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 39.3%. The bottom line, however, declined 3.7% year over year due to high catastrophe loss. Allstate’s shares have outperformed the industry, in a year's time. The company is poised to grow on the back of its well-performing property and liability segment. A number of initiatives undertaken to improve profitability in the auto segment will drive long-term growth. A strong balance sheet and intelligent capital management are its other positives. The acquisition of SquareTrade will diversify the company's operations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings was revised 2.3% upward over the last 30 days. Allstate is nevertheless faced with exposure to catastrophe losses, owing to its large property insurance business. The underperforming brand Encompass is another drag.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $116.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allstate from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus reiterated a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Allstate from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $110.00 target price on shares of Allstate and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL ) opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34,460.00, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.00. Allstate has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $105.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. equities analysts predict that Allstate will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 2nd. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. 75.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation (Allstate) is a holding company for Allstate Insurance Company. The Company’s business is conducted principally through Allstate Insurance Company, Allstate Life Insurance Company and other subsidiaries. It is engaged in the property-liability insurance business and the life insurance, retirement and investment products business.

